International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has claimed that the organisation has "built trust and confidence" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the approval of the qualifying system for Paris 2024.

The qualification criteria for the Olympics in the French capital were announced earlier this month, including for the first time a gender-balanced tournament of 124 men and 124 women, which Kremlev claimed was worked out in association with the IBA.

The IOC suspended its recognition of IBA - then known by the acronym AIBA - as the governing body for the sport, stripping them of any involvement in the Olympic Games, in June 2019 due to concerns over governance, judging and its financial stability.

A special taskforce, led by Japan’s International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, saw the qualification process and staging of the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020.

The catalyst for the IOC’s suspension of IBA was the election of Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov, accused of being one of Uzbekistan's "leading criminals" with "links to the heroin trade" by the United States Treasury.

Kremlev, who replaced Rakhimov as permanent President in December 2019, has worked hard to rebuild trust with the IOC and has hailed the Paris 2024 qualification as a significant step forward for the organisation.

"I would like to congratulate all of you on this amazing achievement!" Kremlev wrote in a letter to National Federations, Continental Confederations and IBA staff, which insidethegames has a copy of.

"Not only have we developed the procedures for boxers to become part of Paris 2024 with the IOC, but the IOC has approved a system that will be centred on IBA events.

"I am sure you will also understand what a huge step this represents for us.

"We have built trust and confidence.

"Now we must deliver on the promises we have made."

Kremlev is seeking a full four-year term when IBA holds its Electoral Congress between May 13 and 15 in Istanbul.

He is currently one of only two Russians leading an Olympic sport following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, along with oligarch Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation.

Kremlev has made it clear that he does not plan to step down, even temporarily, although Russian boxers are currently banned by IBA from competing internationally, along with judges and officials.

IBA has refused to drop Russian energy firm Gazprom despite them being sanctioned following the invasion of Ukraine ©YouTube

IBA also courted controversy by refusing to drop Gazprom as its main sponsor, even though the Russian energy giant has been sanctioned as a result of the war in Ukraine.

"We still have much to do to ensure our reinstatement at the IOC Session in May of next year," Kremlev wrote in his letter to National Federations, Continental Confederations and IBA staff.

"Our efforts continue with great intensity in the areas of governance reform, financial integrity and sporting integrity."