The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has revealed the qualification process for artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games following approval from the International Olympic Committee.

A total of 318 athletes - 192 in artistic, 94 in rhythmic and 32 in trampoline - are set to compete in the sport.

In the artistic team event, there will be a rise from four to give gymnasts who can take part in both the team and individual competitions.

Those who qualify for the team event cannot qualify any more gymnasts than the five, but teams who do not qualify for this event can qualify up to three in individual competition.

The World Championships in Liverpool - from October 29 to November 6 - will qualify the three teams that make the podium.

The next nine-best teams at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp will qualify for the team event, with eight men and 14 women additionally booking their tickets in the all-around.

Olympic Qualification World Cup rankings are to also play a part in qualifying athletes in separate apparatus events, as will the 2024 Apparatus World Cup.

The continental competitions in 2024 are to be the last chance for all other hopefuls.

There are to be 192 artistic gymnasts at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

In rhythmic gymnastics, the 2022 World Championships - scheduled for September 14 to 18 in Sofia - is set to be the first opportunity to qualify, with individual and group medallists booking their spots in Paris.

Most of the rest are to come at the 2023 World Championships in Valencia, with 14 individual spots and five nations in the group competition qualifying.

The rest are to come from continental championships in 2024.

Half of the trampoline qualifying slots are to come from the 2023 World Championships in Birmingham, with the other 16 coming from the 2023-2024 World Cup series, guaranteeing representation from across the continents.

Artistic gymnastics is scheduled to take place at Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena from July 27 to August 5 while rhythmic gymnastics is scheduled to take place from August 8 to 10 at Porte de la Chapelle Arena and trampoline is also to take place at the Bercy Arena, but on August 2.