Boxing Canada has confirmed high-performance director Daniel Trépanier will not attend the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championships here in Istanbul following allegations of serious safeguarding failures within the national governing body.

The IBA is reviewing claims made against the Boxing Canada official after dozens of athletes called for Trépanier's resignation.

In an open letter to Sport Canada, boxers called for an independent investigation into Trépanier, who has been accused of favouritism and presiding over an environment where homophobic and sexist comments were commonplace.

Trépanier has had his accreditation for the Women's World Boxing Championships revoked, although Boxing Canada insists he was never attending anyway.

"Daniel will not be attending the World Championships in Turkey, nor was it intended that he would," Boxing Canada said in a statement to insidethegames.

IBA secretary general István Kovács claimed that there was "no room" for abuse within the sport in a letter to Boxing Canada President Ryan Savage, The Canadian Press reports.

"The open letter [sent to Sport Canada]… is of grave concern to the International Boxing Association," said Kovács.

"There can be no room in our sport for the abuse of athletes and we ask for your cooperation in helping achieve this.

"The safeguarding of boxers and the boxing community more widely is, and will remain, a priority for the current IBA leadership team.

"I would be grateful if you would please outline what measures you have already in place and/or intend to put in place to safeguard the members of your team currently participating in Istanbul from abuse.

"Please be aware that IBA is likely to make contact directly with your team here, to inform them of the safeguarding measures that IBA has in place."

The Women's World Boxing Championships are scheduled to open tomorrow in Istanbul ©Getty Images

Kovács said claims of inaction against Boxing Canada was a "great concern" for the IBA.

He added that the IBA Ethics Committee - and its integrity officer - would look into the concerns raised.

Initially, 121 people signed the open letter, but this has grown to at least 233 signatures.

Trépanier has been accused of making homophobic, misogynistic and sexist comments, as well as forcing boxers to spar with concussion symptoms.

Among those to have spoken out about Boxing Canada training practices is three-time world champion Mary Spencer, who said Trépanier "should have been fired a long time ago", when speaking to The Canadian Press.

Favouritism over funding was also alleged by boxers.

Priyanka Dhillon, Scarlett Delgado, Charlie Cavanagh and Tammara Thibeault are all entered to represent Canada at the Women’s World Boxing Championships, scheduled to be opened tomorrow and end on May 20.

Turkey was supposed to hold the World Championships in 2021, but the event was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.