The International Boxing Association (IBA) has vowed to establish an "efficient" and "transparent" process for selecting international technical officials, referees and judges for next month’s Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul in Turkey.

The first stage of the vetting procedure conducted by sports integrity expert Richard McLaren is set to start after receiving the list of international technical officials, including main and reserved candidates.

A virtual meeting was held by the IBA Referees and Judges and Competitions Committees where members staged a random draw with the aim of securing international technical officials that have "attained the appropriate knowledge, skill, and experience, in order to support the event to the highest standards".

Should any of the international technical officials or referees and judges be declared "high risk" or refuse to be assessed by McLaren’s team of experts, the IBA said it would remove them from the list and find replacements.

"The integrity of the IBA selection process has reached new heights," said Chris Roberts, draw manager and chair of the IBA Referees and Judges Committee.

"ITOs and R&Js who will be appointed to the upcoming IBA World Championships will continue to face tough selection criteria, including background checks and other procedures conducted by Professor Richard McLaren and his team just as it was before and during the Men’s World Boxing Championships."

The Women’s World Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held from May 6 to 21 and the IBA will see the event as another opportunity to win over the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Key elections including for President are also scheduled in Istanbul.

Sports integrity expert Richard McLaren's team are set to run the rule over the nominated international technical officials, judges and referees ©Getty Images

The IBA, formerly known as AIBA, was suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport by the IOC in June 2019 due to concerns over the organisation’s finances, refereeing and judging and governance.

It was stripped of the right to organise the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, instead run by a group of IOC members and officials, and may not be reinstated in time for Paris 2024.

McLaren recently concluded a report into the officiating at the Rio 2016 Olympics which saw all 36 referees and judges involved suspended.

The Canadian lawyer found that the manipulation of bouts continued "unabated" at several major boxing events following Rio 2016.

Boxing has also been left off the initial programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles by the IOC, which has told IBA to address its ongoing concerns before the sport can be included, with a final decision due in 2023.

"Our aim is to create an efficient and transparent process of selecting ITOs and R&Js for any upcoming IBA event," said IBA secretary general Istvan Kovacs.

"Sporting integrity is one of the main directions of IBA widespread reform, and with the support of McLaren Group we continue to focus on upholding the highest standards of integrity and ensuring every boxer has the chance to compete in a fair fight."