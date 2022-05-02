World titlist Sarah Ourahmoune has been named an ambassador for this month's Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

France's Ourahmoune won the light-flyweight world title at the 2008 World Championships in Ningbo in China.

Ourahmoune has frequently helped to promote the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and is now an ambassador for one of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) marquee events.

"I cannot wait for the action to begin at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul," Ourahmoune said.

"When I became the champion of this special event in 2008, it was a dream come true for myself and my family.

"I am looking forward to witnessing the next generation of female boxers achieve their goals at this world-class competition.

"I would like to express my appreciation to the IBA for inviting me to be an ambassador for the Championships, as well as IBA's commitment to do its utmost to promote boxing and its development around the world."

Ourahmoune, now 40, also won a bronze medal at the 2016 World Championships in Astana as well as an Olympic silver medal the same year at Rio 2016.

French boxer Sarah Ourahmoune defeated Colombian Ingrit Valencia at the Rio Olympics in 2016 ©Getty Images

Amanda Coulson, who chairs the IBA Women’s Committee, emphasised the organisation is "very pleased" to have Ourahmoune on board as an ambassador for the forthcoming IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, set to take place between May 8 to 20.

"Sarah has been a pioneer in the sport for many years," said Coulson.

"Her accomplishments inside the ring have inspired a lot of women to take up boxing and seek to replicate her success.

"Her commitment to fighting for gender equality is greatly respected by IBA and is something we are motivated to work with Sarah on developing."

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely, also French, was last month named an ambassador for the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.