Biden hails US Olympic teams for unifying "divided" nation at White House ceremony

United States President Joe Biden hailed the country's athletes that competed at the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo and Beijing as he welcomed them to the White House.

About 600 athletes gathered for a special ceremony hosted by Biden, who delivered a speech praising them for bringing unity to a "very divided nation".

The US achieved 113 medals including 39 golds to top the standings at last year's delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, before securing more than 100 medals at the Paralympics.

This year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing saw the US team earn eight golds in a 25-medal haul, before racking up 20 medals at the Winter Paralympics.

Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 were both held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"You represent the very soul of America," said Biden.

"It's been a very divided nation...but you brought us together.

"No matter the divisions, when we see you compete, we feel a common pride in those three letters: USA."

First Lady Jill Biden represented the US at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were staged behind closed doors.

About 600 athletes that competed at the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo and Beijing attended the ceremony outside the White House ©Getty Images

"Now I know that these Games may not have been exactly as you once imagined with stadiums packed with people and all of your loved ones screaming from the sidelines," said Biden.

"Olympian or a Paralympian is a rare accomplishment in a normal time, but you did it during a global pandemic.

"You are forever one of the most elite, most celebrated athletes in this world."

The US led a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to concerns over China's human rights record.

Five-time Olympic bobsleigh medallist Elana Meyers Taylor was among the athletes to attend the gathering at the White House.

Meyers Taylor spent several days in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, before winning two-woman bronze and monobob silver at Beijing 2022.

"This is a moment that is truly beyond the imagination of many of our dreams," said Meyers Taylor.

"As a team, Olympians, Paralympians, summer athletes, winter athletes, we've been through a lot.

"A pandemic.

"A postponement.

"A war.

"But this team is resilient.

"We came together, and we persevered, and we hope we've made this country proud."