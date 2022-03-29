US teams from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 to visit White House in May

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has confirmed its Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 delegations will visit the White House in early May after an invitation from United States President Joe Biden.

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland confirmed the visit following the organisation’s Board meeting last week.

Hirshland said the visit would be a "first-of-its-kind event", with both the Summer and Winter Olympic and Paralympic delegations attending the White House at the same time.

The dual event follows the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the COVID-19-enforced postponement.

The postponement left a six-month window between the conclusion of the Summer Games and the start of the Winter Games in Beijing.

Hirshland said around 800 athletes are expected to attend the event next month in Washington DC.

The USOPC chief executive said the event would give athletes an opportunity to reconnect after the respective Games.

Both were held under significant restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the USOPC leadership praising athletes' resilience in tackling obstacles in the build-up and during the Games.

The US finished top of the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics winning 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze, with the Paralympic team ending third in the standings with 37 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze.

The nation earned eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals to finish fourth on the medal standings at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Paralympic team secured six gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals to end fifth in the medals table.

A team figure skating gold medal from Beijing 2022 could still be possible for the US, should Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva be sanctioned following her positive drug test.

The case dominated the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and led to a medal ceremony not being held.

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said the organisation's board meeting saw discussions over integrity issues in sport ©Getty Images

Hirshland said the USOPC would arrange an appropriate celebration for the team should their silver medal be confirmed or an upgrade to gold be announced at a later date.

The USOPC said its Board meeting had seen discussions held over integrity issues within sport, including the Valieva case highlighting the need to tighten anti-doping rules.

Hirshland said the USOPC would also collaborate with partners including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee following Russia and Belarus’ effective exclusion from international sport over the war in Ukraine.

The USOPC chief executive said discussions were taking place between National Olympic Committees over defining the criteria to be part of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, when asked what the organisation would consider appropriate conditions for Belarus and Russia to be reintegrated at a later date.

Discussions were also held by the USOPC Board over transgender participation in sport.

USOPC chair Susanne Lyons acknowledged the complex situation over transgender participation, reflecting that the organisation’s values of fairness and the right to compete were "a bit at odds".

Lyons said the USOPC had concerns over legislation by some US states seeking to introduce an outright ban on transgender athletes.

The USOPC said it will seek to support International Federations in creating and applying rules fairly on a sport-by-sport basis.

Transgender participation in sport has been a hot topic in the US after swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I title earlier this month.

Under NCAA rules, Thomas is allowed to compete in women's events as she has completed the necessary one year of testosterone-suppression treatment.

The NCAA has said its policies align with the approach taken by IOC.