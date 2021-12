United States President Joe Biden is reportedly poised to announce that senior Government officials will not be attending the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in response to alleged human rights abuses in China.

Citing several sources, CNN reports that Biden’s administration is expected to confirm this week that it will be going ahead with a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

The move would mean that no senior US politicians would attend Beijing 2022, but athletes would still be able to participate.

A diplomatic boycott has been discussed in the US for several months as a protest against China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

Last month, Biden confirmed for the first time that it was "something we're considering".

His comments came after a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the potential for a diplomatic boycott of the Games was not discussed during the meeting.

"I would note that we've said from the beginning, the beginning of this administration, as it relates to how we engage with China, that we see it through the prism of competition, not conflict," added Psaki.

"That is our objective that the President is going to raise issues where he has concern and he's going to look for areas to work together."

Relations between the US and China have been strained in recent years, with high tariffs on imports from China introduced by then US President Donald Trump contributing to the start of a trade war.

US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping staged a virtual summit last month but the Winter Olympics were not discussed during the meeting ©Getty Images

The US Senate passed a Bill in June calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Games as well as a range of measures aimed at tackling Chinese relations including economic influence and foreign policy.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, President of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City are among those to call for a diplomatic boycott.

Criticism over China's human rights record, an alleged "genocide" of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and its treatment of Tibet and Hong Kong have dominated the build-up to Beijing 2022.

China has been accused of crimes including using forced Uighur labour, operating a mass surveillance programme, detaining thousands in internment camps, carrying out forced sterilisations and intentionally destroying Uighur heritage.

Beijing has denied the allegations, claiming the camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

Other countries mulling over a boycott include Britain, Australia and Canada, while Lithuania wants the US and European Union to coordinate on the issue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed last week that Games were not dependent on the attendance of some politicians.

Calls are growing for countries to boycott Beijing 2022 in response to China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority ©Getty Images

"The Beijing Winter Olympics are a gathering of winter sports lovers and athletes across the world, not a stage for political posturing and manipulation," said Wang.

"Such acts of politicising sports obviously violate the Olympic Charter, especially the principle of the political neutrality of sports."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused to reference Uyghur Muslims by name, even when asked direct questions.

IOC President Thomas Bach previously said the organisation is not a "super world Government".

The International Trade Union Confederation recently issued a report criticising Beijing 2022 and the IOC for failing to address human rights abuses in the host country.

In response to the report, Juan Antonio Samaranch, chairman of the IOC's Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, said: "We have to keep that neutrality.

"It is too precious what we are trying to defend.

"We are what we are, and we can do what we can do."

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics would only serve as "a meaningless gesture", claiming non-engagement between Government officials rarely bears fruit.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 2022, followed by the Paralympics from March 4 to 13.