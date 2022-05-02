Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, which opened in 1885, will partially reopen prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery has partially reopened to the public prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are due to begin in July this year.

The museum has been shut since October 2020 and opened with a series of exhibitions such as Wonderland, which explored the city's cinemas.

The building is set to close again in December, however, due to electrical work before reopening fully in 2024.

Zak Mensah, one of the museum's chief executives said they wanted to combine "the old and the new" with the upcoming exhibitions.

"If you are used to seeing traditional art, you're going to see that but alongside things like a rave club," said Mensah.

Visitors will be able to see five displays, which are said to bring together themes such as cultural identity, community, and media.

It is claimed that there will be new objects on display and regular live events, as well as space for visitors to join in and contribute.

Alongside the displays at the museum which originally opened in 1885, its Edwardian tearooms will be reopened for visitors.

Mensah said that he would have loved to have been able to open all 40 of the galleries for the Commonwealth Games but said that "electrical works have to happen at some point".

Birmingham 2022 is set to run from July 28 to August 8.

The Organising Committee has prioritised local communities in its preparations for the Games, having recruited companies from the area in a drive to increase employment opportunities for people in the West Midlands.  