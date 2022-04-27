World Athletics has revealed plans to mark its redesigned Kids' Athletics programme by celebrating Kids' Athletics Day next Saturday (May 7), which it is hoped will become an annual event.

The development programme features in the governing body's World Plan 2022-2030, which was approved at last year's Congress.

The new three-tier programme is aimed at a wider age bracket, covering athletes aged four to 14, and aims to teach "fundamental and athletics-specific skills" while maximising "fun and participation".

One of the initial activities launched by World Athletics is a mascot design competition, which is open until June 10.

Winners and shortlisted entries in four to seven, eight to 11 and 12 to 14 age brackets stand to earn prizes, and the overall winner will have their design turned into reality.

World Athletics has encouraged groups across the world to organise events which offer children the chance to take part in athletics and learn new skills as part of Kids' Athletics Day on May 7.

Lord Sebastian Coe, two-time men's 1500 metres Olympic gold medallist and President of World Athletics, explained that Kids' Athletics Day offered an opportunity to promote the sport among young people as an opportunity to build fitness.

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe said Kids' Athletics Day aimed to used the power and accessibility of athletics to create a healthier world ©Getty Images

"At World Athletics, our vision is to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world," Coe said.

"That begins with the children, as habits learned early remain habits for life.

"Kids' Athletics Day is an initiative we have created to promote healthy lifestyles to children around the world.

"As a foundation sport, athletics gives children the physical skills that will enable them to move and explore.

"It’s a way to open up their world by giving them confidence in their physical abilities.

"We want all children to get out there and get moving so they live happier and healthier lives, so I would like to encourage all of our member federations and athletics fans across the globe to join in on May 7 as we celebrate Kids' Athletics Day."

Organisations who are taking part in Kids' Athletics Day have been asked by World Athletics to use the social media hashtags #KidsAthleticsDay and #BorntoMove.