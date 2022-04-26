World Athletics has opened the application process for its Nationality Review Panel, which is responsible for deciding if an athlete can represent a Member Federation based on eligibility rules and regulations criteria.

Consisting of a pool of nine members, the Panel reviews and makes decisions following applications submitted by Member Federations regarding either the eligibility of an athlete to represent a Member Federation or the relocation of allegiance of an athlete from one Member Federation to another.

World Athletics is now looking for applications for four positions on the Panel for appointment by the World Athletics Council in July 2022.

The appointment will be for a period of four years, which ends in July 2026.

According to World Athletics, the Panel frequently receives around 30 to 40 applications per year for its consideration.

Slovenia's Rozle Prezelj, who retired from high jump in 2014, was one of the Nationality Review Panel members back in 2018 ©Getty Images

The chairperson and members of the Panel will together have experience in the areas of governance and being on a decision-making position.

All applicants should have impeccable integrity and experience of dealing with eligibility or transfers of athletes within athletics or other sports bodies is preferable.

The deadline for individuals to submit their application has been set as May 20.

All applicants should review the "vetting rules" before emailing their application to World Athletics.