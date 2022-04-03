World Athletics has announced Cube Partnership as its official master licensee with the aim of helping fans "feel like they are always a part of the action."

The merchandise deal is due to run until 2025 and covers the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of licensed products.

According to World Athletics, England-based Cube is working with sportswear designer and manufacturer ASICS to showcase its premium athletic apparel.

The merchandise is available on World Athletics’ new online store and includes a Belgrade 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships collection.

There is also set to be a range for the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championships as well as heritage and leisure collections that are due to be rolled out over the coming year.

World Athletics said the online store has been launched to provide an "always-available services to stakeholders and fans" and a "coordinated online and onsite merchandise experience for spectators attending World Athletics Series events."

Merchandise from the recent World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade is among the collections available ©World Athletics

"The signing of this merchandise agreement marks the beginning of a new and exciting era for World Athletics," said Jon Ridgeon, chief executive of World Athletics.

"For the first time, we will have an official merchandise shop online as a service for athletics fans across the world with products ranging from apparel to accessories, backpacks and mascots. This will allow our fans and followers to feel like they are always a part of the action and allow them to demonstrate their enthusiasm for our sport with official merchandise."

Ed Boardman, chief executive of Cube International, added: "We are thrilled to start this new collaboration as official master licensee of World Athletics and to be building an expanded championship retail and e-commerce programme for one of the world’s leading governing bodies.

"We share a vision to bring fans closer to the excitement of the World Athletics Series and plans are well advanced to deliver a fantastic retail experience for fans at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon for the World Athletics Championships in July."