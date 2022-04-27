Patricia St Peter has become the second International Skating Union (ISU) Council member who is set to run to succeed Jan Dijkema as President at the Congress in June.

St Peter's nomination was unanimously approved by US Figure Skating, where she served as President from 2009 until 2014.

The American official has served on the ISU Council since 2016, and joins South Korea's Kim Jae-youl in the race to take over as President at the Congress in Phuket, scheduled for June 6 to 10.

St Peter first took up skating at the age of seven, before serving as a coach, official and ultimately President from 2009 to 2014 of US Figure Skating.

Her work with the ISU began as a member of the Disciplinary Commission from 2004 to 2006, before she was elected to the Council in 2016.

Away from skating, St Peter has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing lawyer.

US Figure Skating claimed that St Peter had acted as "a passionate advocate for athletes and defended the interests of Member Federations".

St Peter vowed to place Member Federations at the heart of her Presidency should her campaign be successful.

"This is a defining moment for the ISU," St Peter said.

Dutch official Jan Dijkema is set to step down at the ISU Congress in Phuket in June ©Getty Images

"The decisions we take now, together with all ISU Members, are vital to ensure the ISU becomes even stronger and achieves its vast potential.

"We are facing challenges and transition as we move from the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, and with challenges come significant opportunities that we must embrace.

"The Member Federations are central to the success of the ISU and I am committed to ensuring that every Member's voice is heard.

"Together, we can provide greater Member engagement and support; we can ensure sustainable growth through state-of-the-art marketing and promotion tactics; and we can deliver enhanced good governance to foster fair competition and an environment that encourages and protects athlete safety and well-being.

"Working across these three core areas, the ISU will be well-positioned through the next four years while building a strong foundation for the future."

After endorsing St Peter's candidacy, US Figure Skating President Anne Cammett argued the national governing body's former President is well-suited to the top post at the ISU.

"Patricia has the vision, experience and expertise needed during this critical time for the ISU," Cammett commented.

"Patricia is prepared to lead the organisation through these challenging times and to ensure an even better future."

US Figure Skating claimed Patricia St Peter had acted as "a passionate advocate for athletes and defended the interests of Member Federations" ©Getty Images

Dutch official Dijkema, aged 77, is stepping down after six-years as ISU President, having triumphed in a four-way race at the 2016 Congress in Dubrovnik.

He is only the 11th President in the ISU's 130-year history.

Dijkema is also a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board, where he represents the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, and in 2019 was appointed as a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Last week, former Korea Skating Union President Kim announced that he would seek to succeed Dijkema.

He has also served as an ISU Council member since 2016, was executive vice-president of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee, and was a member of the IOC's Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022.

At the Congress in Phuket, a vote is expected to take place on whether to raise the minimum age limit in figure skating to 17, after the controversy at Beijing 2022 where Kamila Valieva, then aged 15, was at the centre of a doping scandal.