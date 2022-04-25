The International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed that Moscow will not host a Grand Prix of Figure Skating leg in November, with no international events being held in Russia and Belarus "until further notice".

A replacement Grand Prix host will be sought for November 25 to 27, with interested National Federations asked to contact the ISU's figure skating sports director Patricia Mayor by May 6.

The ISU had asked its members what punishment they thought Russia should face in response to the war in Ukraine, with athletes from the nations already barred from events.

Skaters and officials from the Russian Skating Union, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia and the Skating Union of Belarus remain banned from ISU competitions "until further notice".

More than 20 ISU members had called on the Council to prevent members from Russia and Belarus attending its Congress in Phuket, scheduled for June 6 to 10, and other official meetings and seminars, and ban candidates from both countries from standing for positions at the Congress.

The Council has opted not to enact these measures, instead leaving them subject to a vote by members at the Congress, potentially at the beginning of the event.

The ISU claimed this decision was taken "considering the fundamental rights of ISU Members as laid down in the ISU Statutes and in Swiss Law, the ISU’s obligation to ensure that the interests of all ISU Members are observed and respected, and mindful of securing the validity of the upcoming 2022 ISU Congress".

The latest "protective measures" implemented due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine came following an online ISU Council meeting yesterday.

They also come following bids from Russia and Belarus to hold several major ISU events between 2024 and 2026.

Members from Russia and Belarus are set to be permitted at the ISU Congress in Phuket, but a vote could be held on banning candidates from both countries from standing for positions ©Getty Images

A new paragraph was also added to Rule 104 in the ISU Statutes, which covers "events or circumstances of an exceptional nature which are outside of the ISU’s control" and gives it the power to impose "exceptional protective measures aimed at preserving the safe, peaceful and regular conduct of the ISU’s activities".

Potential measures include suspending the rights of ISU National Federations, athletes, officials and other personnel from the countries deemed to have "caused or contributed to" the "extraordinary event".

The ISU Council can also enact "any other measure that the ISU deems appropriate in light of the nature and circumstances of the Extraordinary Event", and has the power to lift them "as soon as reasonably practicable".

Such measures in place at the time of an ISU Congress would be subject to a vote on their continuation.

The modification to the ISU Statutes will also be on the agenda at the Congress in Phuket, where President Jan Dijkema is due to step down after six years at the helm.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, assisted by Belarus, has sparked widespread international condemnation.

According to the United Nations, at least 2,435 civilians have been killed, although it is feared the true figure is far higher, and more than 5.2 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.