Russia and Belarus enter bidding races for ISU events despite ban from competition

Both Russia and Belarus have applied to host future major International Skating Union (ISU) events, despite athletes and officials from both countries currently being banned from its competitions.

The ISU has revealed a list of bidders for tournaments from 2022-2023 through to the 2026-2027 season, with Russia bidding for four events and Belarus five.

Belarus' capital Minsk rivals Taipei City for the World Junior Figure Skating Championships scheduled for February 26 to March 3 2024.

Minsk is one of six bidders for the 2025 European Speed Skating Championships, the others being Inzell in Germany, Hungary's capital Budapest, Heerenveen in The Netherlands, Hamar in Norway and Zakopane in Poland.

The city has also applied to host the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in January 2025, and the World Junior Speed Skating Championships in 2025 and 2026.

Russia's capital Moscow is one of the other eight bidders for the 2025 World Junior Speed Skating Championships, and joins Minsk as one of six applicants for the 2026 edition.

The 2014 Winter Olympic host city Sochi has bid for the 2025 World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships, and Kolomna in Russia for the 2026 European Speed Skating Championships.

The 2014 Winter Olympic host city Sochi has bid for the 2025 ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships ©Getty Images

In line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials have been banned from ISU competitions "until further notice" because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC has also urged International Federations to move all events from both countries, a call which has been heeded at least in the short term.

However, no firm timeframe has been placed on the measures, and a Grand Prix of Figure Skating event is scheduled to be held in Moscow from November 25 to 27 later this year, with the ISU reportedly asking National Federations for their opinions on it being moved.

What Moscow describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine has received widespread international condemnation since beginning on February 24.

According to the United Nations, at least 2,435 civilians have been killed, although it is feared the true figure is far higher, and more than 5.1 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

Among the other major events covered by the ISU's list of bidders, 2022 Winter Olympic host city Beijing, Czech capital Prague, Budapest, Malmo in Sweden and Boston in the United States hope stage the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from ISU events "until further notice" after the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Beijing joins Inzell, Hamar and Tomaszów Mazowiecki in Poland as a candidate for the 2025 single-distance World Speed Skating Championships, and Dresden in Germany, Debrecen in Hungary, the Dutch city of Rotterdam, Gdańsk in Poland and 2002 Winter Olympic host Salt Lake City in the race for the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in the same year.

In 2026, Innsbruck in Austria, Prague and Budapest have declared interest in the World Figure Skating Championships.

Beijing or Urumqi in China, Inzell, Budapest, Heerenveen or Amsterdam in The Netherlands, Hamar and Salt Lake City have bid for the all-round and sprint 2026 World Speed Skating Championships, and Montreal, Beijing, Debrecen and Salt Lake City for the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

Prague, Budapest and Tampere in Finland are in contention for the 2027 World Figure Skating Championships, Quebec City, Beijing or Urumqi, Inzell and Hamar for the single distances World Speed Skating Championships and Beijing, Debrecen and Dordrecht or Rotterdam for the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

ISU President Jan Dijkema is set to step down after six years at the helm at the origination's next Congress in Phuket in June.