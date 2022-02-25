Phuket confirmed as host for ISU Congress where Dijkema successor due to be elected

The International Skating Union (ISU) Congress has been confirmed as going ahead in Phuket in Thailand from June 6 to 10, but firm decisions on whether two World Championships are staged have not yet been made.

The ISU Council met online and confirmed the Congress host after reviewing the worldwide COVID-19 situation and the specific state of the pandemic in Thailand.

Although new cases in the country have risen from 2,305 on December 28 to 24,932 yesterday, it was deemed to be under control, and generally restrictions are easing.

Delegations are due to meet at the island's Hilton Phuket Arcadia.

The Congress is set to see a vote take place on whether to raise the minimum age limit in figure skating to 17, while a successor to President Jan Dijkema is also due to be elected.

The vote on raising the age limit comes amid fallout from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva was at the centre of a doping scandal.

The situation sparked further questions over the suitability of figure skating's minimum age limit of 15, as well as concern for Valieva's welfare.

The Council also placed several of this season's ISU Championships under review due to the COVID-19 regulations and restrictions in place in the current host countries.

Dutchman Jan Dijkema is stepping down as ISU President ©Getty Images

A particular focus is on the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, set for Montreal, and the World Synchronized Skating Championships in Hamilton.

Both events may depend on the state of Canadian border restrictions.

The World Junior Figure Skating Championships are planned for Bulgaria's capital city Sofia.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Council has said it needs more time to assess the situation and how it may impact is World Championships before making final decisions.

The ISU said any decision "will be communicated as soon as possible, ideally during the coming week".

Angers in France has been confirmed as the host for the 2023 World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is due to be held from March 10 to 11 next year after being moved from Lyon.

The meeting also allowed for the Croatian Skating Federation to deem it is no longer able to host the Junior Grand Prix event from September 28 to October 1 in Zagreb.

ISU members have been invited to submit applications by March 25 to stage the event in Zagreb's place.

The next ISU Council meeting is set to take place in Lausanne in Switzerland from April 1 to 2.