Boris van der Vorst has vowed to guide the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) into "a new era for boxing" after releasing his manifesto for Saturday's (April 30) Presidential election in Assisi.

The Dutch official is also running against incumbent Umar Kremlev in next month's International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidential election, as he did in December 2020.

Van der Vorst is one of four candidates to succeed Italy's Franco Falcinelli, who has led the EUBC for the past 10 years, the others being Ioannis Filippatos of Greece, Turkey's Eyüp Gözgeç and Ukraine's Volodymyr Prodyvus.

He suggested that his ideas for the EUBC Presidency were similar to those he ran on during the 2020 campaign for the head post at AIBA, the former name of the IBA prior to last year's rebrand.

"My vision for the future of our sport, my values and the strategy to support this vision have not changed since 2020, when I published my AIBA Presidential Election Program (sic)," van der Vorst said.

"I now believe more than ever before that, irrespective of the country we represent or the position we hold, we must unite around a fair and sustainable approach towards boxing development."

The manifesto lists honesty, respect, excellence, inclusiveness and teamwork as Van der Vorst's values, and a three-point plan aiming to restore the trust of boxers and fans, ensure the EUBC's financial sustainability and inspire a change of culture.

Van der Vorst has vowed to "make fair bouts the absolute priority of everyone" as part of his fight against manipulation, and implement an independent system of appointing officials, following the lead of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Taskforce.

The IOC Taskforce, chaired by International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, oversaw the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, after IBA was stripped of any involvement in part due to concerns over refereeing, judging and governance.

Professor Richard McLaren last year conducted a report into the boxing officiating at Rio 2016 which led to all 36 referees and judges involved being suspended.

Thank you for your confidence, friends 🤝. We will continue working together to change the organizational culture in boxing.

✉️Letter of Support: https://t.co/MwjqNPvTAH pic.twitter.com/tXpXLvG7X1 — Boris van der Vorst (@BorisvdVorst) April 24, 2022

The Canadian lawyer found that the manipulation of bouts continued "unabated" at several major boxing events following Rio 2016.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 and been given a deadline of 2023 to meet certain criteria set by the IOC, and the upcoming EUBC and IBA elections are likely to be pivotal to its fate.

In his EUBC election manifesto, Van der Vorst has proposed that chairs of EUBC Commissions, including R/J and Competition, are elected by National Federations rather than appointed.

Under Van der Vorst's plans to ensure the EUBC's financial sustainability, he has said "all loans, joint ventures, rights transfers or other tenders will be openly examined and approved by the Board", vowed to develop a strategic plan and create new sources of revenue.

As part of his ambitions to "inspire a change of culture", Van der Vorst has promised "strict practical adherence with the Constitution and regulations of IBA and EUBC", to encourage inclusiveness, athlete representation and gender equality, and to develop recreational and grassroots boxing.

"I am convinced that the implementation of my plan in Europe will take boxing into a new era of sustainable development and unity, full of exciting new commercial opportunities," Van der Vorst concluded.

"We will achieve cultural change within our sport and stand ready to organize (sic) the most fair and successful championships and tournaments."

Van der Vorst has been the President of the Dutch Boxing Federation since 2014, and chaired the EUBC Passion for Boxing Commission since 2016.

The five Nordic Boxing National Federations - Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland – have publicly backed Van der Vorst in the EUBC Presidential election, as they did at the 2020 IBA elections.

Boris van der Vorst, right, was pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, at the 2019 EUBC Elite Men European Championships in Minsk ©EUBC

An open letter states that the National Federations cannot support "any candidate who has held an AIBA Executive position in the past or any candidate who served as competition official in scandalous Olympic Boxing events, such as the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio".

The EUBC Congress is scheduled for Saturday, with the IBA Extraordinary Congress due to be held alongside the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on May 13 and 14.

The IOC in December last year expressed concerns over IBA's sponsorship by Russian majority state-owned company Gazprom, arguing it risks being overly dependent on the natural gas giant for its revenue.

Despite Gazprom being sanctioned as a result of Russia's widely condemned invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers at IBA events, the International Federation has refused to drop its controversial sponsorship deal.

Kremlev is one of two Russian officials actively leading an Olympic sport, the other being the country's richest man Vladimir Lisin, who has come under increasing pressure to step down as International Shooting Sport Federation President.

Van der Vorst was pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EUBC Elite Men European Championships in Minsk in 2019, held as part of the European Games.

Falcinelli, who is stepping down as EUBC President, in his July 2019 newsletter described Putin as "a great leader of Russia", and said his presence at the Championships was "a great gesture of support for the entire international and Olympic boxing movement".

The EUBC President automatically becomes a member of the IBA Board of Directors, which is set to be cut from 28 to 18 members at the IBA Extraordinary Congress.

Van der Vorst is also standing for one of 10 positions as an IBA independent director in Istanbul next month, as well as fellow EUBC Presidential candidate Prodyvus.