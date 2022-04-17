Van der Vorst among four candidates to replace Falcinelli as EUBC President

Franco Falcinelli's 10-year reign as European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) President is to end at the end of this month after he opted not to stand for re-election, with former International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidential candidate Boris van der Vorst one of four officials seeking to replace him.

An elective EUBC Congress is scheduled for April 30 in the Italian town of Assisi.

Eyüp Gözgeç, Volodymyr Prodyvus and Ioannis Filippatos are also in the running to become EUBC President.

Italian official Falcinelli has led the EUBC since 2012, and reflected on his time at the helm in a final monthly newsletter.

"It has been 10 years in which European boxing has been consistent with its traditions," Falcinelli said.

"It has produced countless national, international and Olympic events.

"European boxing was a protagonist of the first two editions of the European Games and many World Series of Boxing.

"It organised 46 European Championships, 12 World Championships and by 2024 two editions of the Olympic Games."

Falcinelli also claimed that the EUBC has "offered various opportunities in training, has promoted youth training in boxing, has seen the growth of small Federations that have achieved prestigious technical results".

Falcinelli is also a member of the IBA Board of Directors.

He had a brief stint as IBA - then AIBA - Interim President in 2017 after the resignation of CK Wu, the Taiwanese official who has since been issued with a lifetime ban by the International Federation for financial mismanagement and accounting irregularities.

In his February newsletter, Falcinelli criticised proposals for men's and women's boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics to have an equal number of quota places, claiming "if this means affirming the principle of gender equality we must have the courage to say that this choice represents a drastic marginalization (sic) of men compared to women!".

Italy's Franco Falcinelli is not standing for re-election as EUBC President, a role he has held since 2012 ©Getty Images

Women's boxing did not feature at the Olympics until London 2012.

Four candidates were approved at this month's EUBC Board of Directors meeting to succeed Falcinelli as President.

Van der Vorst, who is the Dutch Boxing Federation President, was a candidate in the AIBA Presidential election in December 2020, finishing second behind Russia's Umar Kremlev.

EUBC vice-presidents Gözgeç of Turkey and Prodyvus of Ukraine are also standing for election as President, as is Greece's Ioannis Filippatos.

Filippatos chairs the IBA and EUBC Medical Commissions, while Prodyvus leads the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and is Gözgeç Turkish Boxing Federation.

Van der Vorst is also one of 15 candidates standing for a position on the EUBC Board of Directors.

Female athlete representatives are due to be elected at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on May 11, and male athlete representatives at the EUBC Elite Men’s European Boxing Championships in Yerevan on May 23.

Boxing faces a deadline of 2023 to save its Olympic status, having been left off the initial programme from Los Angeles 2028 along with weightlifting and modern pentathlon.

The IBA was stripped of any involvement in organising the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, in part due to concerns over refereeing, judging and governance.

Kremlev oversaw a rebrand which included the organisation's acronym changing from AIBA at an Extraordinary Congress last December, having been elected on a vow to wipe out the organisation's debts and restore its place at the Olympic Games.

IBA is also due to hold an elective Congress next month, where Kremlev is seeking a full four-year term as President.