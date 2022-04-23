Boris van der Vorst is set to challenge Umar Kremlev for the second consecutive International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidential election at next month's Extraordinary Congress.

Russian official Kremlev beat Van der Vorst of The Netherlands in the final round of voting in December 2020, since overseeing a rebrand which included changing IBA's acronym from AIBA and introducing governance reforms.

Kremlev was elected on a vow to wipe out the organisation's debts and restore its place as an Olympic governing body, having been stripped of any involvement at Tokyo 2020 in part due to concerns over refereeing, judging and governance.

The IBA has confirmed that Kremlev is set to seek a full four-year term as President as expected, with Van der Vorst his only rival at the Congress scheduled for on May 13 and 14 in Istanbul.

Dutch Boxing Federation President Van der Vorst was last week also approved as a candidate for the European Boxing Confederation's (EUBC) Presidential election on April 30.

Doubts remain over boxing's long-term place at the Olympics, and elections in Istanbul alongside the Women's World Boxing Championships are likely to be pivotal to its fate.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, and the IBA faces a deadline of 2023 to meet certain International Olympic Committee (IOC) criteria in order to salvage the sport's Olympic status.

Kremlev has claimed that the approval of the qualification system for Paris 2024 shows that the IBA has "built trust and confidence with the IOC", having been suspended as the governing body for the sport in June 2019.

However, the IOC in December last year expressed concerns over an IBA sponsorship deal with Russian majority state-owned company Gazprom, arguing it risks being overly dependent on the natural gas giant for its revenue.

Umar Kremlev, left, was elected as President of the International Boxing Association in December 2020, and is standing for a full four-year term at the Extraordinary Congress ©IBA

Despite Gazprom being sanctioned as a result of Russia's widely condemned invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers at IBA events, the International Federation has refused to drop it controversial sponsorship deal.

The IBA has said it is "following up on concerns" over the conduct of the Boxing Federation of Russia, which last month declared its "full confidence and support" for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlev is one of two Russian officials actively leading an Olympic sport, the other being the country's richest man Vladimir Lisin, who has come under increasing pressure to step down as International Shooting Sport Federation President after being sanctioned by the Australian Government.

International Fencing Federation President Alisher Usmanov, born in Uzbekistan, has stepped aside "until justice is restored" after sanctions were imposed by the European Union.

Candidates for the IBA elections were subject to eligibility checks and a skills assessment by the Interim Nomination Unit, chaired by Piermarco Zen-Ruffinen and including former Olympic men's super-heavyweight champion Roberto Cammarelle of Italy.

The IBA body plans to conduct "additional verifications with respect to certain candidates" following the publication of a list of officials running for President and positions on the Board of Directors.

The IBA said background checks were conducted by sports technology firm Genius Sports, with input provided by sports integrity expert Richard McLaren, who last year conducted a report into the boxing officiating at Rio 2016 which led to all 36 referees and judges involved being suspended.

The Canadian lawyer found that the manipulation of bouts continued "unabated" at several major boxing events following Rio 2016, but suggested there had been a "noticeable improvement in the operation and administration" since Kremlev was elected as President.

With EUBC elections scheduled for April 30 and IBA's Extraordinary Congress for May 13 and 14, a pivotal three weeks are in prospect in the battle to save boxing's Olympic status ©Getty Images

Van der Vorst is one of 28 approved candidates for a role as an independent director, but Kremlev has not stood in this election.

At last year's Extraordinary Congress, a reduction in the Board from 28 to 18 members was approved.

Ten independent director positions are up for election at the Extraordinary Congress.

At least five must be filled by female officials, and at least one representative from each Continental Confederation is required.

The IBA President, five Continental Confederation heads and two athletes elected by their peers are set to complete the 18-member Board.

A representative of the IBA Interim Nomination Unit is set to supervise elections at the Extraordinary Congress, with voting conducted electronically.

Elections at European and international level represent a vital few weeks for boxing.

Franco Falcinelli's 10-year reign as EUBC President is set to end next Saturday (April 30) at an elective Congress in Assisi, with four candidates - Van der Vorst, Eyüp Gözgeç of Turkey, Ukrainian Volodymyr Prodyvus and Ioannis Filippatos of Greece - in the running to replace him.

The Women's World Boxing Championships are then due to run in Turkey from May 8 to 20, with Kremlev and Van der Vorst going head-to-head for the IBA Presidency at the Extraordinary Congress on May 13 and 14.