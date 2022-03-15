Boxing community unites to help Ukraine compete in EUBC Under-22 Championship in Croatia

Ukrainian boxers have been helped to participate in the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Under-22 Men’s and Women’s Championship in Porec, Croatia.

The Ukrainian team has been offered "humanitarian assistance as well as financial and logistical support", by the international boxing community, led by the International Boxing Association (IBA), including their transport to the Croatian venue.

"We are in constant communication with the Ukrainian delegation, German Boxing Federation (DBV) and other members of the boxing family to make sure that athletes have the opportunity to compete at the EUBC Under-22 Championship," said Istvan Kovacs, secretary general of the IBA.

"As agreed during the recent meeting of the Board of Directors, IBA will cover all costs related to Ukrainian athletes’ participation in the international championships.

The international boxing community has worked together to enable Ukrainian athletes to take part in the EUBC Under-22 Men's and Women's Championship currently ongoing in Croatia ©Getty Images

"The safety and well-being of our athletes remains our main priority and this is a great example of the boxing community coming together."

The German Olympic Committee, the Polish Boxing Association and the EUBC have also been involved in the assistance offered.

The current Championship, which is scheduled to conclude on March 23, is the first European continental event of the year and involves 12 women’s and 13 men’s divisions.



DBV secretary general Michael Müller said: "The German Boxing Association is glad to support the Ukrainian boxing team during this incomprehensible time and to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"We must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity through boxing."