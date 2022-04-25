Candidates are gearing up their campaigns for this weekend's European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Presidential election at the Congress in Assisi, with Ioannis Filippatos insisting "a long-term and resource-intensive treatment is necessary" to restore the sport's place at the Olympics.

Franco Falcinelli of Italy is stepping down after 10 years as head of the EUBC, with Filippatos, Turkey's Eyüp Gözgeç, Ukraine's Volodymyr Prodyvus and International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidential candidate Boris van der Vorst of The Netherlands in the running to replace him.

Greek official Filippatos has released his manifesto branded "Safe Boxing and Fair Boxing".

He has vowed to implement "a deep and revolutionary reform of the EUBC Committees" and install "a modern management system" as part of plans covering administration and governance.

Filippatos also hopes to increase the number of boxing competitions held in Europe, including the creation of a Boxing Clubs Champions League, and install an EUBC Club Licensing Programme to help clubs raise their governance standards and aid development.

He has said the EUBC will provide support to National Federations who are yet to host major competitions with the goal of helping them to do so, and has suggested the continental body could reconsider its tendering process.

Filippatos would strive to promote close links with the future IBA European Boxing Academy in Assisi, reform the management and treatment of medical officials and increase research projects on boxers' health, according to his manifesto.

"We all know that our beloved boxing has certain health issues, but I am aware of the diagnosis and I am ready to cure it," Filippatos claimed in a letter to National Federations.

"There is no magic pill, as you know, therefore a long-term and resource-intensive treatment is necessary.

"Only by joint efforts can we cure our sport - carry out reforms, free it from corruption and create a sustainable basis for its returning to the Olympic program (sic)."

Ioannis Filippatos has released his EUBC Presidential election manifesto under the banner

Filippatos' open letter emphasises his medical background, having spent 30 years as a doctor, and claims he has worked at more than 7,000 fights as a ring-side doctor from National Championship up to Olympic Games level.

He served a member of the EUBC Medical Commission from 2013 until 2016, a body which he then chaired until 2020.

Filippatos chairs the IBA Medical and Anti-Doping Committee, where his nationality is listed as Monégasque.

He is also a Board member of the Monaco Association of Sport, and has served as the doctor of the principality's Olympic team.

The EUBC President automatically becomes a member of the IBA Board of Directors, which is set to be cut from 28 to 18 members at next month's IBA Extraordinary Congress, where incumbent Umar Kremlev of Russia faces a challenge from Van der Vorst in the Presidential election.

Van der Vorst and Prodyvus are also standing for positions as an independent director at the IBA Extraordinary Congress.

The EUBC and IBA elections are likely to be pivotal with boxing's place at the Olympic Games in jeopardy from Los Angeles 2028, where it has been left off the initial programme and given a deadline of 2023 to meet certain criteria set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IBA, then AIBA, was stripped of any involvement at Tokyo 2020 in part due to concerns over refereeing, judging and governance.

The IOC in December last year expressed concerns over an IBA sponsorship deal with Russian majority state-owned company Gazprom, arguing it risks being overly dependent on the natural gas giant for its revenue.