The Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chundu Armed Forces Public School and the Bhutan Boxing Federation in the ambition of setting up a sports talent development programme in the school.

The objective of the scheme is to give the Chundu Armed Forces Public School students, which is in the Haa district, the chance to compete in sport alongside their academic studies.

It is believed that this aspiration will transform the school into a sports talent development centre for young student athletes as the three organisations also seek to add other sports to the initiative.

BOC secretary general Sonam Karma Tshering added that beyond ensuring students are given a different opportunity to excel, it will assist National Federations in developing youthful talent in the country.

The BOC has remarked that 14 young boxers have enrolled for the 2022 academic year.

Colonel Riniz Dorjin, the President of the Bhutan Boxing Federation, said: "Bhutanese youth everywhere excelled in sports at the school level but were unable to build upon that at national and international level.

South Asian Games bronze medallist Ngawang Namgyal was one of four Bhutanese athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

"With the introduction of this project into the Bhutanese school system and the clear development pathway provided, the Federation is confident that many of these students will go on to represent and win medals for our country."

Bhutan claimed seven silvers and 13 bronzes at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal.

Bhutan made its 10th consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games last year when it sent a team of four to Tokyo 2020.

Karma competed in archery, South Asian Games bronze medallist Ngawang Namgyal participated in judo, Lenchu Kunzang took part in shooting and Bhutan made its Olympic swimming debut through Sangay Tenzin.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was a landmark moment for Bhutan as it was its debut at the Games,

Pema Rigsel represented Bhutan in archery while Gyeltshen Gyeltshen and Chimi Dema competed in athletics

The country was unable to achieve a medal in either competition.