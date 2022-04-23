Queensland's ambitious sports talent spotting programme - "You for 32" - for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is now underway.

The scheme, which is being sampled by Government institute Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS), aims to find tens of thousands of athletes that will receive specialist coaching across the next 10 years in the hope they will triumphantly lead Australia at their Games.

Stirling Hinchcliffe, Sport Minister and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympic and Paralympic Sport and Engagement, remarked that this is the country’s largest athlete talent identification programme.

Barlow Park, one of the venues for the football preliminaries at the Olympics, has been designated as one of the locations to find future athletes.

"Youfor2032 (sic) registrations are now open to maximise Queensland's podium-ready athletes for the State's 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Hinchliffe said.

"This state-wide athlete identification program is part of Queensland's golden decade of opportunity to the 2032 Games.

"We're encouraging coaches, teachers and parents to nominate aspiring young FNQ athletes for a possible fast-track to 2032 with the QAS.

"QAS Talent scouts are expecting up to 50,000 Youfor2032 registrations.

"They’ll pick the best 20,000 young Queenslanders for comprehensive testing over the next two-years.

The programme aims to find Australia's Olympic and Paralympic medallists for Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

"Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls will be tested for speed, endurance, agility, resilience, cognitive ability and determination for medals in 2032.

"At Barlow Park today, the QAS has given students a sample of the elite testing aspiring athletes can expect for the Youfor2032 try outs.

"Queensland athletes won more than 40 per cent of Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic medals and we want to build on that."

The initiative is seeking to find potential Olympians aged between 13 and 23 and possible Paralympians from 13 to 30.

QAS plan to bring the total of selected athletes from thousands to 400 over the course of the scheme.

"Youfor2032 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young FNQ athletes to go for gold, silver and bronze," Cynthia Lui, the State Member for Cook, said.

"The talent identification program is a chance for promising athletes to shine at the world’s biggest elite sporting event, on Queensland soil."

The Palaszczuk Government has doubled funding to the QAS to AUS$29.3 million (£13.5 million/ €16 million/$17.3 million) to ensure expert's find potential high-class athletes in the region for 2032 in 17 sporting disciplines, such as triathlon, swimming, cycling BMX and sprint canoeing.

Chelsea Warr, the chief executive of QAS, added: "This is about widening the net further and ensuring no stone is left unturned in providing aspiring athletes with opportunity."