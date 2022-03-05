Queensland has launched the most ambitious sports talent identification programme in Australia’s history looking ahead to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Tens of thousands of young Queenslanders will be targeted for specialised coaching in a rigorous two-year testing programme entitled the "You for 32" campaign to find athletes capable of earning home sporting glory 10 years down the line.

The programme, launched by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, will invite nominations of interest from April 12, couriermail.com.au reports.

About 50,000 potential athletes, who must be aged between 13 and 23 - or between 13 and 30 for the Paralympics - are expected to be assessed.

Over two years, 20,000 athletes will be tested across the state and their details collated in a massive database.

Coaches will assess each athlete’s height, pace, strength and potential before the final 400 are offered specialised coaching at the Queensland Academy of Sport.

Ms Palaszczuk said the programme would give Australia the best chance of achieving a major medal haul.

"Part of the reason to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is to provide the children of today the opportunity to compete in an Olympic and Paralympic Games on home soil," she said.

"We want you for 2032.

"So if you're interested, make sure you listen to all the media outlets, social media and if you're a parent out there thinking that your son or daughter is the next Olympian, please bring them for this expression of interest that will be starting in April."

Ms Palaszczuk later posted a photo of Olympic gold medallist Natalie Cook, who won gold in partnership with Kerri Pottharst in women's beach volleyball at the 2000 Sydney Games, mandurahmail.com.au reports.

Natalie Cook, beach volleyball gold medallist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, works with aspiring young athletes ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Games, for which a new talent ID scheme has been launched ©Getty Images

"This is Nat Cook who, at the age of 7, was inspired to pursue her Olympic dream.

"She watched Lisa Curry win gold at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games from her home in Townsville.

"This is what Nat describes as her lightbulb moment," Ms Palaszczuk captioned the post.

"We want to give young Queenslanders the chance to fulfil their Olympic dream just like Nat Cook, and represent Australia at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games."

Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the You for 2032 programme would not be the only avenue for young athletes to receive support but said it would catch talented people who could otherwise escape identification.

The academy of sport will work with schools to identify the potential of athletes, no matter what sport or physical activity they undertake.

"We’re not sitting back and waiting for these talented young people to come to us," he said.

"This is to make sure we maximise the number of Queenslanders who can become podium-ready by 2032."

Eleven new coaches with expertise in summer, winter and Olympic and Paralympic sports have been secured by the Queensland Academy of Sport, and another 10 will be recruited in July.