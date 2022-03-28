Olympic gold medallist Natalie Cook and Australia's fastest man Patrick Johnson have joined the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee.

Cook, who was part of Australia's Sydney 2000 beach volleyball gold-winning squad, and Johnson, who holds the country's 100 metres record at 9.93 seconds, will sit alongside the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles on the committee.

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner is set to serve with the first meeting due to take place at the end of April.

"I never thought I'd be that excited about a phone call to be asked to join team Queensland on what is to deliver the greatest thing that will come to Queensland over the next 10 years which, of course, is the Olympics and Paralympics," said Cook.

Current Oceania and Australian 100m record holder Johnson will spread the Olympic spirit in Queensland's remote indigenous and Torres Strait Islander communities.

"I'm looking forward to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape the Queensland version of this amazing event," he said.

The announcement completes the Palaszczuk's nominees to the 22-member Organising Committee for the Olympic Games Board.

Others already selected for positions include Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates, AOC chief executive Matt Carroll, Paralympics Australia President Jock O'Callaghan and athlete representatives Bronte Barratt and Kurt Fearnley.

A further five independent directors are set to be announced with the nominees going before cabinet this week.