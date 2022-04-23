Under-pressure Lisin involved in row with announcer at ISSF World Cup in Lonato

International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Vladimir Lisin, who is facing pressure to vacate his position at the governing body, was reportedly involved in a row during the Shotgun World Cup event in Lonato.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Lisin interrupted the semi-final of the trap shooting competition yesterday.

The ISSF President reportedly told the competition announcer not to update spectators on the scores after every five targets, which is required under ISSF rules.

The request was declined, with Lisin allegedly saying, "Then I change the rules".

Lisin has reportedly also said he wants competitors to be called "athletes" rather than "shooters".

Lisin's appearance at the event comes despite pressure for the Russian official to stand down from his position, despite being a critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.

The ISSF President has been sanctioned by Australia in response to the war in Ukraine.

A number of countries have called for Lisin and compatriot Alexander Ratner, the ISSF secretary general, to step down from their posts.

Ratner, who is also the European Shooting Confederation President, attended the 10 metres European Shooting Championship in Hamar last month, despite the organisers saying he was "not welcome" to come to Norway.

Numerous National Federations have called for the pair to vacate their positions, with Ukrainian Shooting Federation insisting that it will not accept any financial help from ISSF if it is provided by Lisin.

According to Forbes, Lisin is Russia's wealthiest man, with the latest rankings estimating his worth at $18.4 billion (£14.1 billion/€16.8 billion), which represents a fall of 30 per cent from $26.2 billion (£20.1 billion/€24 billion) in the previous year due to the impact of sanctions on other oligarchs.

The Ukrainian Shooting Federation is refusing ISSF financial assistance if supplied by Vladimir Lisin ©Getty Images

The Australian Government has called for Lisin to stand down, after the country became the first to sanction the official in its response to the war in Ukraine.

"The Australian Government supports any decision to ban or remove Russian and Belarusian players, teams or sporting administrators from their roles as part of our continued condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine," an Australian Sports Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday (April 21).

"In an agreed statement issued last month, Minister Colbeck joined Ministers of Sport from 37 nations across the world, calling for a ban on all individual athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus.

"We implore the International Shooting Sport Federation to take the strongest possible action against Mr Lisin, including removing him from his role as President.

"Australians stand with the people of the Ukraine and our Government will continue to encourage the international sport community to show its solidarity."

Approximately 600 individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the Australian Government to date.

Shooting officials from Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Germany, Britain, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden and the United States have sent letters to the ISSF calling on Lisin and Ratner to stand down.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended that International Federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from their competitions, but has not called upon elected officials from either country to step down.

Russia's war on Ukraine, assisted by Belarus, has sparked widespread condemnation.

At least 2,435 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to the United Nations, but it believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 5.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine.