The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has named global sports, events and talent management firm IMG as its strategic partner to cover the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships Birmingham in August and the Global Esports Games in Istanbul in December.

This builds on IMG's consultancy partnership signed with the Organising Committee for the first edition of the Global Esports Games in Singapore last year.

The partnership with IMG is aimed at furthering the growth of the GEF's events, focusing on areas including the staging of live content, event management and partnership rights management.

Following a collaboration between the Commonwealth Games Federation and GEF, Dota 2, eFootball™ series and Rocket League titles are set to be awarded at the Commonwealth Esports Championships, which are scheduled to be held alongside Birmingham 2022 at the International Convention Centre on August 6 and 7.

The second edition of the Global Esports Games is scheduled for December 14 to 18 in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, a Board member of the GEF and chair of the organisation's Brand, Marketing and Communications Commission, said the agreement represented "an important strategic partnership, not only for the GEF and IMG, but for players, fans and brands around the world".

GEF chief executive Paul Foster added: "It’s the connection and sharing of our human stories that are unlocking the superpowers of our time.

The inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships are due to be held in Birmingham from August 6 to 7 ©CGF

"We are proud to collaborate with IMG as we help to unite passionate brands with esports, sport, powerful technology and the Global Esports' limitless innovation.

"We have seen the magic that powerful partnerships can create for our community.

"In our #worldconnected community, we level up our collective strengths and unlock opportunities together.

"Our worldwide collective of GEF partners shares our optimism for the future and deep commitment to our community, elevating esports on the global stage."

IMG's media business senior vice-president for content and channels Richard Wise is looking forward to starting the partnership with GEF.

"This is an exciting year for the Global Esports Federation and esports in general, and we are delighted to bring our expertise in a wide range of areas to ensure these major events are successful," Wise said.

"The world of esports has grown enormously in recent years and these two events will provide outstanding entertainment for fans all over the world."