The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has confirmed that the second edition of the Global Esports Games in Istanbul is due to be staged between December 14 and 18 this year.

The event in the Turkish city is expected to follow on from the GEF’s historic first version in Singapore in December.

Paul J. Foster, the chief executive of the GEF, has previously claimed the first Global Esports Games recorded more than 500 million global views.

A delegation from the GEF, which was led by Foster, recently visited Istanbul to meet with the Organising Committee, which is comprised of members from the host city, the Turkish Esports Federation (TESFED) and Spor İstanbul.

Yasemin Üner, the chair of the Organising Committee, hosted the visit with the group viewing various venues, including the competition arena, hospitality venues and accommodation choices.

"Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games is going to be epic," Foster said.

A delegation from the GEF visited venues in Istanbul including where the competition is scheduled to be held ©Getty Images

"When you stand in the heart of Istanbul, you really feel that you are at the centre of something historic and energising.

"Together with Alper Afsin Ozdemir, the President of TESFED and Board member, Talha Karatas, and leadership of Spor İstanbul, we are creating programmes and plans for the second edition of our flagship global event.

"We’re thrilled to see the excitement from the Turkish community, lighting up a new world of possibilities as the GEG moves from Asia to Europe."

The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh is expected to host the third version of the Global Esports Games in 2023.

China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States are scheduled to host the following editions in 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Host cities for these three editions are yet to be announced.