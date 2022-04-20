Asunción in Paraguay has been named as the host of the first-ever South American Esports Championships.

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has confirmed Asunción will stage the inaugural event from October 2 to 3.

It is set to be held alongside this year’s South American Games, scheduled to take place from October 1 to 15 in the Paraguayan capital.

As part of its efforts to boost esports participation on the continent, the GEF has also announced that the GEFestival will be staged during the South American Youth Games, due to be held from April 28 to May 8 in Rosario in Argentina.

The GEF said the festival will be a "dynamic celebration of esports culture and community esports activation".

"We are making exciting headway as we continue to bring our global events portfolio to different continents of the world," said GEF President Chris Chan.

"The South American Esports Championships supports the Global Esports Federation’s mission and cements our commitment to fostering great collaborations across our #worldconnected community to elevate esports on the sport and entertainment world stage."

Esports is said to be establishing a "strong footing" in South America as the sport continues to grow across the world ©Getty Images

Camilo Pérez López Moreira, head of the Organización Deportiva Suramericana, added: "The South American Esports Championships is the first esports event of a global scale to be held in South America.

"Alongside the 2022 South American Games, these events amplify Paraguay’s aspiration to more major international events.

"The partnership with the Global Esports Federation is taking shape, putting together the necessary capabilities and infrastructure to tap into the limitless potential of esports in the region."

Mario Cilenti, President of the PanAm Esports Development Federation, claimed esports was "gaining a strong footing" in South America.

"The inaugural South American Esports Championships will boost the growth of esports in the region through world-class activation led by the Global Esports Federation," said Cilenti.

"The GEFestival at the upcoming South American Youth Games, meanwhile, offers our esports community here the first glimpse into the world of the GEF and its many global events that promote inclusion for all in esports."