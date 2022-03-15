Dota 2, eFootball™ series and Rocket League have been unveiled as the titles for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships due to take place here in August.

The three titles, chosen in collaboration between the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Global Esports Federation (GEF), will feature a women’s and open category in the competition at the International Convention Centre (ICC) on August 6 and 7.

"Alongside the GEF, we are delighted to unveil three major titles for the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham this summer," Katie Sadleir, chief executive of the CGF, said.

"There is no doubt this innovative and exciting event will create new learnings and opportunities for us to further explore esports.

"The Commonwealth has a combined population of more than 2.4 billion with over 60 per cent of them under the age of 30.

"This is a vital group for the Commonwealth Sport Movement to engage with, and esports can be an important part of this work due to its huge popularity and reach with young people across the world."

Students from across Loughborough and Warwick Universities played Rocket League during today’s CGF Executive Board Meeting here to showcase the upcoming event.

Among those attending the demonstration was Dame Louise Martin, President of the CGF, Chris Chan, President of the GEF, who is also the CGF's regional vice-president for Asia, and Chester King, head of the GEF’s Coordination Commission for the Commonwealth Esports Championships.

A presentation of Rocket League was given during the launch of the titles for the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"We look forward to creating the opportunity for players and athletes from across the Commonwealth to shine on a truly global stage at this historic inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships," said Paul J. Foster, chief executive of the GEF.

Today’s event today comes after the first Team Preparation Guide meeting for the event was staged last month.

The meeting, led by the GEF, was joined by leaders from the CGF and British Esports Association.

It was attended by representatives from over 60 Commonwealth nations and territories, including the GEF’s Member Federations set to compete in Birmingham.

A series of regional qualifying tournaments are due to be held in the build-up to the event, which will take place alongside the Commonwealth Games, due to open on July 28 and conclude on August 8, but will not be a medal sport.

The organising team briefed the delegations on arrangements for participants and have since commenced team selections and preparations.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will also feature demonstrations showcasing active esports and technologies that support the convergence of sport and esports.

The Commonwealth Esports Forum - a global convention of diverse thought leaders and idea creators - will be held on the eve of the Championships at the ICC on August 5.

"Esports has connected millions of young people across the Commonwealth, providing entertainment and a vital sense of community," Commonwealth Games Minister Nigel Huddleston said.

"The Commonwealth Esports Championships is a major vote of confidence in the West Midlands’ and UK’s thriving esports industry and an exciting chance to look at how this can be brought into the Commonwealth Sport Movement."