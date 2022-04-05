The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has announced that Portas Consulting has been named as its new global strategy partner.

The sport strategy consultancy firm is a company that specialises in providing "a depth of knowledge to its clients on a variety of challenges", according to its website.

The company offers a range of services, including advice on strategy, planning and implementation, organisation and leadership, and research, analytics and evaluation.

"Following two years of rapidly building the Global Esports Federation, we look to the future with real optimism for our community,” said Paul Foster, GEF's chief executive.

"The GEF Board, our executive office, and our #worldconnected community are proud to welcome Portas Consulting to our global esports family as we build our organisation to be ready for the future and the limitless potential of the metaverse."

The agreement is anticipated to see Portas Consulting advise GEF on how to grow esports globally ©Getty Images

Portas Consulting will work with the GEF leadership to create, build and develop strategies to aid the organisation’s growth.

Asahi Takano, partner and head of Asia for Portas Consulting said: "This partnership is incredibly exciting for us.

"Over the past 15 years, we have proudly worked with federations and sports bodies to fulfil our mission of harnessing the power of sport for all.

"Right now, the frontiers of sport are shifting dramatically - in how we play, how we consume, and how we relate.

"Esports, digital engagement and the metaverse are at the heart of this revolution.

"Together with the Global Esports Federation and their amazing partners, we look forward to supporting the community to safely harness the positive social power of esports, and helping to shape an even more inclusive future for sport."

Hala Ghandour, GEF Board member and chair of the strategy, impact and sustainability council, added that partnering with Portas Consulting "is an important strategic partnership at an important time in our worldwide development and growth."