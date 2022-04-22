The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has said it will provide "a major part" of Ukrainian teams' costs of competing at European Championships, in collaboration with WBSC Europe and Organising Committees.

Financial and logistical support has been provided to Ukrainian national teams to assist with their potential participation.

The WBSC has vowed to work with the European governing body for baseball and softball and Organising Committees of European Championship events to cover the majority of accommodation, food and transport costs for the Ukraine Baseball Softball Federation.

Four European Championships and three qualifying tournaments are due to be held in baseball and softball this year, beginning with the Women's Under-22 Softball European Championship from June 27 to July 3 in Kunovice in Czech Republic.

The Under-15 Women's Softball European Championship is scheduled for July 18 to 23 in Enschede in The Netherlands, followed by the Women's Softball European Championship in Sant Boi in Spain from July 24 to 30.

Some Organising Committees are set to provide accommodation to the Ukrainian teams prior to the European Championships to assist with their preparations ©Getty Images

In baseball, the under-12 European Championship is scheduled for July 5 to 9 in the Austrian capital Vienna.

Qualifying competitions are also planned at under-18 and under-15 level in the Slovakian town of Trnava and Hungary's capital Budapest respectively in July, followed by the under-23 qualifier in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana from August 8 to 13.

Some Organising Committees have offered accommodation to the Ukrainian teams prior to the start of the tournaments to assist their preparations, while a number of European leagues have allowed players the chance to continue playing this season.

WBSC Europe has banned Russia and Belarus from all of its competitions this year, in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

Both countries have been largely frozen out of international sport since Russia launched what it describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

According to the United Nations, at least 2,345 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched what it describes as a "special military offensive", and more than five million people have fled the country.