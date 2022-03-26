The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the publication of its official yearbook for 2021, documenting events from the past year.

It 150-page digital document offers a detailed journey of events with facts, figures and images, including a complete report on development plans.

The yearbook also offers information on partnerships while also promoting some of the main off-field initiatives like the new event bidding instructions and updated policies to incorporate higher integrity means and international standards.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari acknowledged the baseball and softball community and staff members for their "endearing commitment and dedication to growing our sport despite the difficult year we all faced" in a welcome message, which marks the book's opening section.

Fraccari used his Twitter account to look back on baseball and softball's successful performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

I am very proud of what we achieved in 2021, especially the successful baseball & softball events @Tokyo2020. All the teams showed why our sport is an excellent fit for the Olympics with outstanding performances and sporting excellence capturing the attention of fans worldwide. https://t.co/ZkUmF8VaSg — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) March 23, 2022

President Fraccari also highlighted the WBSC's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic in the yearbook, including its Olympic Virtual Series and the return of WBSC Baseball and Softball World Cups following postponements due to the unstable situation.

"It was a challenge and required the cooperation and discipline of all participants but by implementing stringent protocols, we completed all the tournaments successfully," he said.

An online copy of the yearbook is now available to download on the WBSC website.