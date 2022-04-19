London Aquatics Centre reopens a month after gas leak which left 29 in hospital

The London Aquatics Centre has today reopened - a month after a gas leak resulted in 29 people being taken to hospital.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the building at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on March 23, with 48 treated at the scene for breathing difficulties.

A "high quantity" of chlorine gas was released when a facilities management company took delivery of pool chemicals, although a Newham Council investigation remains ongoing.

A statement from the venue, which was built for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said its normal timetable would now resume.

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience while we have worked with our partners to reopen the pool," it added.

Homerton Hospital said 12 adults and seven children were among its patients after the incident.

Others were taken to Newham Hospital and The Royal London Hospital.

Some people were seen on stretchers and wrapped in foil blankets.

Several were in the pool when the leak happened.

Twenty-nine people were taken to hospital following the gas leak ©Getty Images

Social media videos showed ambulances rushing to the scene, with the site later cordoned off.

Nearby residents were asked to close their doors and windows.

The Aquatics Centre lies adjacent to London Stadium and is close to a busy shopping centre.

Tess Riley, who had to flee the building with her husband Thom and two-year-old daughter, was 15 weeks pregnant at the time.

She told The Guardian last month that she was planning to sue.

Riley said the family "vomited our guts out" and described "apocalyptic" and "horrifying" scenes.