Mayor Sadiq Khan will light an "Anniversary Legacy Flame" at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to mark 10 years since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The event next to London Stadium on July 22 will see Khan joined by special guests representing the legacy of 2012, and will mark the start of annual community gathering the Great Get Together.

Live performances and workshops will be part of the Great Get Together on July 23, with partners from East Bank involved.

This is a new cultural and educational hub which is being built here on the site of the former temporary water polo venue.

London has claimed a strong legacy from the 2012 Olympics, which resulted in major regeneration in East London.

More than six million people visit the Olympic Park each year, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has said.

A total of 33,000 homes will be built on and around the Park by 2036, it is planned, while 40,000 jobs are targeted to move to the area by 2030.

Since 2012, more than 200 major sporting, cultural and entertainment events are said to have been held at the Park.

The focal venue of London Stadium is regularly used as the home of Premier League side West Ham United, while the London Aquatics Centre welcomes a million people a year, including many children learning to swim.

Four schools have also been built on the site since 2012.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has hosted dozens of major events since London 2012 ©ITG

"In the 10 years since the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been at the centre of a vast regeneration project the impact of which has been felt across London and the whole of the UK," said Khan.

"Whether through housing, culture, tech or sporting achievement, I am proud that the Olympic legacy continues to shine."

A survey carried out by Nursery Research And Planning, of 1,996 people in October and November, found that 80 per cent of people believe investment in London 2012 was correct and that they are proud of the legacy.

Other plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary include a free exhibition at Lee Valley VeloPark in April, which will showcase items including London 2012 medals and Torches.

"Our programme of events celebrates that wonderful summer of sport in 2012 as well as all that has been delivered since then," said LLDC chief executive Lyn Garner.

"And the legacy will continue in the years to come with more housing, jobs and opportunities for local people being delivered.

"It is fantastic to see that people have such fond memories of 2012 but also appreciate the legacy that has been, and continues to be, created here in East London.

"The Great Get Together will be bigger and better than ever before."