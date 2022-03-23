Gas leak at London Aquatics Centre on Olympic Park leads to "number of casualties"

A "number of casualties" have been reported after a chlorine gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre.

The venue said the incident occurred after a facilities management company which operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals.

They are now "awaiting guidance" on when the Centre will be able to reopen.

A statement from the London Fire Brigade said that due to a chemical reaction, a "high quantity" of chlorine gas was released inside the centre.

They are now ventilating the building.

The London Ambulance Service said there had been a "major incident" at the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic venue and that several people were being treated.

Social media videos show ambulances rushing to the scene.

People have been evacuated from the area and the site has been cordoned off.

Nearby residents have been asked to close their doors and windows.

"There has been an incident at the Aquatics Centre this morning involving the release of a gas," the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said.

"We're working with emergency services on site.

"There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by the London Ambulance Service".

At approximately 10am this morning we took the decision to evacuate the London Aquatics Centre. This was due to a release of gas that occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals.



The Ambulance Service said it has dispatched a "number of resources" to the site in Stratford, which lies adjacent to London Stadium and is next to a busy shopping centre.

The police are also in attendance.

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, said: "I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

"Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated."

An event was held at the Aquatics Centre last week to promote plans for the 10-year anniversary of London 2012.

The venue is now in regular public use, including for swimming lessons.

