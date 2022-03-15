London pondering bids for more major events to keep 2012 legacy alive

London is pondering bids for major World Championships at its Olympic Park venues as it bids to continue the legacy of the site.

A number of major sporting events have been held here since London 2012 but bosses are keen to continue to attract huge competitions to the site.

The World Athletics Championships have already been held at London Stadium in 2017, while Lee Valley VeloPark staged the Track Cycling World Championships in the previous year.

"Plenty of people are thinking about it," said London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn Garner, when asked by insidethegames about the possibility of World Championships.

"I was chatting to UK Athletics who are thinking about what they can do in the near term.

"There's actually nothing to stop us hosting another Olympic Games here.

"We've got the venues - the only bit that's missing is the Athletes' Village.

"We keep these venues at Olympic standard and we quite often run elite events here throughout the year."

London is bidding for the 2025 EuroGames, an event organised by the European Gay and Lesbian Sport Federation.

"We're forever looking at what else we might bring to the Park," said Peter Tudor, the director of venues.

"There's some bids underway for various things and we're always looking a long way ahead.

London Stadium hosted the World Athletics Championships in 2017 ©Getty Images

"For the big mega events, the interesting thing is, because the Park is so well used, if those events happen we end up displacing users.

"So if we have a big aquatics event, it's great, but all those people who like to come and swim in the pool can't come.

"So it's a double-edged sword really.

"The venue is so successful, but we have to pick and choose carefully when we close it down for a big event."

Hockey Pro League matches are due to be held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in May and June, while Lee Valley VeloPark will host track cycling at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will also be held in the Park, at the Copper Box Arena in November.

Regular tenants include Premier League football club West Ham United at London Stadium, and basketball and netball outfits London Lions and London Pulse at the Copper Box.

A number of entertainment events have also been held in the Park, with the ABBA Theatre due to open at the site in May.