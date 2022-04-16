The Turin 2025 Winter World University Games Organising Committee has visited Pinerolo and Torre Pellice to inspect the facilities of the Piedmont municipalities and assess their readiness for the event.

The two locations are set to stage multiple matches of the ice hockey tournament at Turin 2025.

"This morning there was one of the first preliminary meetings with the Organising Committee for the project of Turin 2025," said Pinerolo Mayor Luca Salvai.

"As an administration, we welcomed the candidacy with joy when it was put forward and we have been working for some years for what awaits us in less than three years because I consider it an opportunity for Pinerolo and for the whole territory.

"The challenge is the same as the one we faced in 2006 with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, that is, in addition to being a sporting event, it must have great repercussions from an economic and above all a cultural point of view.

"The hope is that the 2025 Games will be a moment in which to promote sport internationally, but at the same time launch those cultural and educational realities of our territory."

Pinerolo and Torre Pellice are set to host ice hockey matches at Turin 2025 ©Turin 2025

Pinerolo held curling fixtures at the last Universiade in Piedmont in 2007 while it is the first time that Torre Pellice is featuring at the Games.

"We are very happy with this day and with this inspection in Torre Pellice," said Torre Pellice Mayor Marco Cogno.

"The collaboration started a year ago and we are convinced that our community can welcome university students from all over the world and make Piedmont and Torre Pellice known.

"We are convinced that our kids who are growing up in the youth hockey sectors can participate in these Games and have a great experience.

"We are happy to be part of these five [municipalities] that are part of Turin 2025 and I hope that we will give each other [help] to make our Piedmont and our Italy shine in the memory of Primo Nebiolo."

The Organising Committee visited Pragelato, Bardonecchia and Turin last month in similar meetings prior to the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) scheduled inspection from May 2 to 7.