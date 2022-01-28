The logo for the Turin 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Winter University Games has been unveiled at Expo 2020 in Dubai with landmark Mole Antonelliana taking centre stage.

It was designed by Matteo Belletti, a 24-year-old student from Turin, and revealed as part of the "Road to 2025" presentation inside the Italian Pavilion at the ongoing event.

The logo shows the iconic building stylised in FISU colours and a pair of skis forming a large U with the words Torino 2025 underneath.

The Mole Antonelliana was also the inspiration for the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games logo.

"To promote the 2025 FISU World University Games Torino at the World Expo is not only a unique opportunity, but also the first time that an Organising Committee uses this extremely interesting platform to address a huge audience," said Leonz Eder, Acting President of FISU.

The Mole Antonelliana was the inspiration for the Turin 2025 logo ©FISU

"Both FISU and the WUG 2025 Torino will profit from this great occasion.

"I would like to thank the Italian Government for allowing the presentation of the WUG 2025 logo at the World Expo that will undoubtedly attract the highest attention and thus really launch this major event."

Organisers of Turin 2025, set to take place from January 13 to 23 2025, have committed themselves to ensuring that the Games are sustainable both from an environmental and economic point of view.

"It will be an edition that will bring Turin back as a protagonist of sport and in particular of the winter one, moreover it will be an edition that has set ambitious goals: respect for the environment by minimising land consumption, the redevelopment of abandoned urban areas, buildings and artefacts with a very low environmental impact," said Stefano Lo Russo, Mayor of Turin.

"A working method shared with all the institutions involved.

"Turin wants to be the protagonist of university sport and major international events."