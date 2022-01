Turin 2025 FISU World University Games logo to be unveiled at World Expo

The logo for the Turin 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games is to be revealed next week as part of the ongoing World Expo.

A final design has been agreed upon by the by the Organising Committee, having reviewed entries from a public competition.

It will be unveiled on Thursday (January 27).

The unveiling is set to be held as part of a "Road to 2025" presentation inside the Italian Pavilion at the ongoing World Expo in Dubai.

Turin is due to stage the next-but-one edition of the FISU Winter World University Games.

Turin stage the 2006 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Turin is considered to be the birthplace of the World University Games having staged the first event in 1959, under the leadership of Primo Nebiolo.

Italy has hosted four Summer and six Winter editions of the Universiade since hosting the first edition.

Turin recently hosted a flag handover ceremony between Lucerne 2021 - the Winter Universiade ultimately cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis - and Lake Placid 2023.

The city also staged the 2006 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.