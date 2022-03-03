Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has hailed the progress of the Queen’s Baton as it reached the halfway point of the Relay in its 294-day journey to Birmingham.

"It is amazing that the Queen’s Baton Relay has now completed half of its journey," Dame Louise said.

"The Baton has received a warm and vibrant welcome from our Commonwealth Games Associations, whilst creating huge excitement and anticipation for Birmingham 2022," she continued.

The 147th day of the journey is being spent on the Pacific island of Niue, 2,160 kilometres north east of Auckland in New Zealand.

"It is such an honour to have been able to host the Queen’s Baton Relay during its landmark celebration of being halfway through its journey," said Maru Talagi, President of Niue Island Sports and Commonwealth Games Association.

"I have enjoyed seeing the Relay so far and I am excited to see how the remaining countries and territories welcome the Baton."

The Baton visited Matapa Chasm, a spectacular gorge known locally as the "King’s Bathing Hole" as it used to be reserved as a royal bathing spot.

The chasm has a rich marine life and is home to many tropical species of crabs and crayfish.

The Baton continued its journey through the Pacific Islands by visiting Vanuatu last week where much of the journey was covered by the island television service.

"I am proud that Vanuatu will once more be represented in this major international sporting event," said Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur.

"The Baton will travel past some of the most beautiful landscape and coastline giving us an opportunity to show the fragility of the natural environment and celebrate our commitment to protecting and conserving our environment."

The Baton was carried on the Vanuatu jungle zipline by chief guide Benneth Malas, with another guide riding a quad bike, while the Baton was carried along the beach by horse.

The Baton was also taken along the Vanuatu Sky Bridge, 65 metres above a canyon.

Earlier whilst in Fiji, Batonbearers had helped plant coral as part of a global initiative to protect and replenish the reefs.

Fiji’s Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022, Sale Sorovaki, was among the batonbearers to take the plunge and plant coral.

The project was joined by hotels and resorts in conjunction with the island Government and private companies.

Double Olympic rugby sevens gold medallist Jerry Tuwai was amongst the Batonbearers.

"I felt so privileged to be one of the first batonbearers in Fiji to take on the Relay and represent my country during the Queen’s Baton Relay," Tuwai said.

"It is an amazing feeling to take part in such an important journey."

He also won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The next month in the Baton’s journey will include visits to New Zealand, three-times hosts of the Games.

A child wearing a grass skirt holds the Baton during its visit to Nauru ©Birmingham 2022

It is set to arrive in Australia on March 17 where officials have designed an itinerary which will reflect the previous occasions that Australia has already hosted the Games.

It will begin with a salute to the most recent Games when the Yugambeh people, custodians of the Gold Coast region which hosted in 2018 will welcome the Baton on the morning of Thursday March 17 with a "Welcome to Country Ceremony."

It will then visit the Broadbeach Bowls Club, site of the lawn bowls competition at Gold Coast 2018, which included the largest Para lawn bowls programme in Commonwealth Games history.

The following day it will visit Sydney Cricket Ground, the centrepiece when Australia first hosted the Games in 1938.

On Friday March 18, the Queen's Baton is set to visit Sydney, the site of the 1938 British Empire Games.

There is also due to be a reception at Admiralty House hosted by Australian Governor General David Hurley and a projection of the Baton’s journey onto Campbell Stores.

A spectacular light projection of the Baton's epic global journey so far, and images from the West Midlands, host region of this year's edition, are expected to be displayed on to buildings at Campbell's Stores in The Rocks, close to the Harbour Bridge.

The Baton is also due to visit Parramatta Netball Club to encourage the next generation of netballers and to the Parramatta race track for the Longines "Golden Slipper" meeting.

The final stop is in Melbourne, host to the Games in 2006 and part of the Victoria 2026 Games project.

Visits are planned to the Melbourne Track Classic on March 19 and then the Melbourne Cricket Ground the following day.