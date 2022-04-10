The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has renewed its partnership with Markazia Toyota to support Jordanian sport and athletes.

The renewal of the partnership was made official during a ceremony on Thursday (April 7) at the Markazia Toyota headquarters, where the company signed a deal for a period of one year.

Nadim Haddad, executive director for Toyota in Jordan, and JOC secretary general Nasser Majali were in attendance.

Markazia is the sole Toyota distributor in Jordan.

Majali expressed the JOC’s pleasure in renewing the partnership, emphasising the role that the company has played as a bronze sponsor of the JOC.

Haddad took the opportunity to highlight Toyota's duty to support the sports industry and the work of the JOC helping Jordanian athletes to achieve positive results.

"We are pleased to continue this cooperation with the JOC, which reflects our mission to support Jordanian youth in representing Jordan honourably at competitions across the region and beyond," Haddad said.

"This is in line with the global initiative of Toyota to 'Start the Impossible' as we hope to turn our athletes' ambition into reality through support and encouragement."

The Jordan Olympic Committee sent 15 athletes to Tokyo 2020, returning with two medals ©Getty Images

Toyota is signed up to the International Olympic Committee's flagship The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme until Paris 2024, vowing to deliver efficient mobility services during the Games, which includes providing intelligent transport systems, urban traffic systems and vehicle-to-vehicle communications systems.

The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer is the first-ever mobility partner of the Olympic Movement and became a worldwide Paralympic partner back in 2015.

Toyota's wide-ranging sponsorship commitments also include being U.S. Ski & Snowboard's official mobility partner through to the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo and Milan.