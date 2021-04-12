Refugee children in Jordan camps unite in Peace and Sport and THF’s virtual training sessions

Children from the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps in Jordan have had the opportunity to take part in online sports training sessions organised by Peace and Sport in cooperation with the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation.

More than 150 youngsters participated in a virtual celebration that was also supported by Blumont and UNHCR Jordan.

The sessions, delivered to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) on April 6, aimed to transmit to the young participants the positive values of sport and to encourage them to stay active and healthy during these challenging times.

The "Live Together" sessions offered guidance on kickboxing, self-defence, table tennis, taekwondo and teqball.

The joint performance of the "Poomsae for Peace" choreography designed by THF’s coaches contributed to the togetherness of those living in Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps.

There was also virtual interaction with two Champions for Peace, Maria Toorpakai, a professional squash player from Pakistan, and Pascal Gentil, a taekwondo Olympic medallist from France.

Joël Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport, said: "This virtual April 6 celebration, connecting children and coaches from two different refugee camps, once again demonstrates that sport has no barriers.

"Even in the most difficult circumstances, sport brings people together; it gives hope and promotes resilience.

"This is the message of April 6, and through this virtual celebration, we made it a reality.”

More than 150 boys and girls in two refugee camps in Jordan took part in a virtual sports training event put on by Peace and Sport and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation, as well as supporting the #WhiteCard campaign to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace ©WT

Dr Chungwon Choue, World Taekwondo, and THF’s President, added: "The COVID-19 pandemic over the past year has been devastating, not only in the millions of lost human lives but also in terms of depriving sport and good health to the masses.

"Sport is also an enabler that makes the world a better place.

"In this regard, this year’s International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is a reminder of our shared responsibility to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive society through sport.

"For many youth and children in the Azraq and Zaatari refugee camps, sport provides them with a dream to overcome their realities."

All participants also joined the rest of the world by participating in the global #WhiteCard campaign launched by Peace and Sport to celebrate IDSDP.

By raising their #Whitecards, the young participants and their coaches shared a message of resilience, solidarity and hope.