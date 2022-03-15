IBA and JOC to cooperate to learn lessons from death of boxer Al-Swaisat after investigations

The International Boxing Association (IBA) and the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) say they will cooperate to ensure lessons are learned from the death of boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat last year.

The two organisations said Al-Swaisat’s death was discussed during a meeting between IBA President Umar Kremlev and JOC secretary general Nasser Majali.

Al-Swaisat died at the age of 19 on April 26 last year, 11 days after collapsing in the ring at the IBA Youth World Championships in Poland.

The Jordanian boxer collapsed in the third round of his light-heavyweight bout with Estonia's Anton Vinogradov.

Vincent Gremeaux, who leads the Centre for Sport Medicine at the Lausanne University Hospital, was placed in charge of an independent investigation by IBA last May.

The IBA said the investigation would study Al-Swaisat's medical history, his injury and treatment and the protocols followed at the Championships.

The JOC also conducted its own investigation.

The IBA and JOC have now said they will cooperate to ensure any applicable lessons are implemented "as a matter of the greatest priority".

No further details were provided.

The IBA said the meeting with the JOC, which was held alongside the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, saw discussions take place over the development of boxing in Jordan.

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat died last year after collapsing at the Youth World Championships ©JOC

"Boxing is a universally accessible sport that delivers clear benefits for all who participate in it," said Kremlev.

"IBA is always happy to support organisations looking to deliver boxing in their territories and it was a pleasure to discuss how IBA might be able to support the JOC in achieving their ambitions for boxing in Jordan over the coming months and years.

"Jordan clearly has a pool of talented boxers, we look forward to helping them to fulfil their potential, within a strong ecosystem of coaching and leadership."

The IBA said the JOC has provided significant support for boxing over the past five years.

This included hosting an Olympic qualification tournament prior to Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The JOC’s ambitions for boxing success at Paris 2024 were reportedly discussed.

"Boxers deserve to train and compete in a stable, safe and supportive environment," said Majali.

"And it is vital that fights should be fair, with refereeing and judging of the very highest integrity.

"The JOC is very proud of the work we have done nationally and also our experience of delivering boxing at an international level.

"We are happy to exchange lessons with IBA, with our work informing theirs in some areas and their work informing ours in other areas."