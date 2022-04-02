Beijing 2022 medallists among list of individuals to be honoured by China for Games contributions

A total of 21 athletes will be honoured in China for their contributions to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party has published a list of individuals and groups, who will be commended for "outstanding contributions."

The list includes 150 individuals and 149 groups.

China won nine gold medals at their home Winter Olympics, with each of the recipients having been included on the awards list.

Eileen Gu is among the headline names featured having won women’s big air and halfpipe gold medals at the Games, as well as slopestyle silver.

Men’s 500 metres speed skating gold medallist Gao Tingyu, men’s 1,000m short track champion Ren Ziwei, aerials gold medallists Qi Guangpu and Xu Mengtao, and snowboard Big Air winner Su Yiming have all been included, as have China’s figure skating pairs gold medallists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

The aerials and Alpine skiing teams have been collectively honoured.

Triple Paralympic gold medallist Yang Hongqiong will also be honoured following cross-country and biathlon success.

Liang Jingyi, Ji Lijia, Zhang Mengqiu, Liu Mengtao, Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu, who were also multiple medallists at the Paralympic Games, have also been included on the awards list.

Triple Paralympic champion Yang Hongqiong will be honoured ©Getty Images

Their gold medal winning wheelchair curling and Para ice hockey team, who were bronze medallists, are set to be honoured.

China enjoyed a remarkable Paralympic Games, topping the medals table with 18 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronzes.

The nation had previously won just one medal at the Winter Paralympics, a wheelchair curling gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

Several national team coaches have been included on the list.

The honours will also be given to several individuals and groups that supported the Games, including various venue operations staff.

Regional Government departments, companies, volunteer teams, hospitals and universities will also be commended.