Sui and Han add Olympic gold to glittering career with pairs success on home ice

Chinese figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong enjoyed a magical night at the Capital Indoor Stadium as they secured pairs gold in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Winter Olympics here.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) occupied the top three spots before Sui and Han produced a stunning final dance of the evening to snatch the title.

Leading after the short programme, Sui and Han were the last to take to the ice after Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov rose to the top of the standings with an emotional free skate routine.

Tarasova and Morozov sat first with 239.25 points ahead of compatriots Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii who finished with 237.71 and 220.50, respectively.

But Sui and Han, the two-time world champions, spoiled the ROC party with a brilliant routine performed to Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The Chinese pair scored 78.61 for technical elements and 76.86 for performance to notch 155.47, scoring 239.88 overall, as Tarasova and Morozov earned silver and Mishina and Galliamov sealed bronze.

"I'm so happy that I feel that my dream has come true," said Sui.

"I'd like to extend my gratitude to my motherland, which has held such magnificent Olympic Games and has supported our training with the best venues, and to my coach, to our big family, and to everyone supporting us.

"And also, we want to thank our parents, who must have gone through a lot in front of the TVs."

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong dashed the Russian Olympic Committee's hopes of gold with a superb free skate ©Getty Images

The Olympic gold adds to a glittering career for Sui and Han who sealed silver at Pyeongchang 2018, won world titles in 2017 and 2019, claimed six Four Continents crowns and achieved four Grand Prix triumphs.

Sui and Han are the first Chinese Olympic champions in pairs figure skating since Vancouver 2010, when Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo topped the podium.

"We went through a lot, from being not expected at the very beginning," said Sui.

"People said we were a pair of underdogs, because our builds were not meant for figure skating.

"Traditionally, men were expected to be tall and women petite.

"If there is no way in front of us, we will pave our own way, leaving it to others, and that's how we create a legend.

"So today, we have really put out our best on the rink.

"It will be a great happiness if people will be inspired and encouraged to start or keep pair skating training."