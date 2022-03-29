International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Battushig Batbold has been elected Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) President.

Batbold was one of three candidates standing for the position at a meeting yesterday, along with Mongolian Biathlon Federation President Enebish Munkh-Ochir and Mongolian Judo Federation President Battulga Khaltmaa.

Khaltmaa withdrew prior to the election.

Batbold received a total of 165 votes cast in the election, with Munkh-Ochir earning 12 votes.

A further two votes were invalid.

Batbold will now lead the MNOC, two years after he was elected a member of the IOC.

The MNOC has been without a permanent President for nearly a year, after Naidan Tüvshinbayar resigned from the position.

Tüvshinbayar was jailed for 20 days last April for an attack on fellow judoka Erdenebileg Enkhbat.

Enkhbat died in December, with a criminal case ongoing against Tüvshinbayar.

Naranbaatar Choijgavaa, who had served as Acting President, was confirmed as the MNOC first vice-president at the general meeting.





The MNOC said Mongolian Canoe Association President O. Odbayar was confirmed as the second vice-president.

Eight candidates stood for the vice-president positions.

The organisation also confirmed Enkhbat Badar-Uugan will continue as secretary general.

Badar-Uugan was initially appointed to the position in 2017.

His re-appointment was confirmed by the MNOC’s new Board.

A total of 19 candidates stood for Board positions during the general meeting.

The MNOC said Ts. Sandui, T. Amarjargal, P. Buyandelger, A. Ganbaatar, Ch. Amarsanaa and D. Jargalsaikhan received the most votes to be elected to the vacant Board positions.