Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) President Naidan Tuvshinbayar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Committee for Physical Education and Sport.

Tuvshinbayar signed the agreement with the chairman of the State Committee for Physical Education and Sport, Sharavjamts Tserenjankhar, at the Central Sports Gymnasium in capital Ulaanbaatar.

This partnership aims to ensure closer cooperation and collaboration to boost the development of Mongolian sport.

The organisations will also work together to aid Mongolia's participation at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year following postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mongolia made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 1964, with Tokyo 2020 set to be the country's 14th appearance at the Summer Olympics.

Naidan Tuvshinbayar won Mongolia's first Olympic gold medal ©Getty Images

The country has also competed at 14 editions of the Winter Olympics.

Judoka Tuvshinbayar also holds claim to being Mongolia's first Olympic champion, winning gold in the men's under-100-kilogram class in judo at Beijing 2008.

Sharavjamts is a former basketball player, who played with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Mongolia has won two Olympic gold medals - the other also came at Beijing 2008 and was won by Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan in the men's bantamweight class in boxing.

In total, Mongolia has won two gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Olympic Games.