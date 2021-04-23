Tributes paid to former Mongolia NOC President and ANOC Commission member Zagdsuren after death from serious illness aged 63

Tributes have been paid to former President of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) member Demchigjav Zagdsuren, who has died from a serious illness at the age of 63.

Zagdsuren served as MNOC President from 2001 until stepping down in October 2019 citing health reasons, and enjoyed a distinguished career with ANOC as a member of the organisation’s Commission, before receiving an ANOC Order of Merit in 2004.

ANOC Merit Awards are handed out to individuals who in "an exceptional way further or contribute to the work of the association."

Zagdsuren graduated from Mongolian Medical University in 1990 after studying cardiology, and went on to serve as the Mongolian national team doctor.

Zagdsuren was the MNOC’s longest serving President and under his leadership he oversaw the construction of the organisation’s current headquarters Olympic House in Ulaanbaatar and the establishment of the Mongolian National Olympic Academy.

Demchigjav Zagdsuren served as Mongolia NOC President for almost 20 years before being succeeded by Naidan Tuvshinbayar ©MNOC

He also served as an Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Executive Board member and chaired the organisation’s Chairman of Information and Statistics Standing Committee, later receiving an OCA Merit Order.

Zagdsuren also served as a Council Member of East Asian Olympic Committees, and lead the Mongolian Sports Medicine Federation, Mongolian Weightlifting Federation and Mongolian Paralympic Committee.

He was awarded an Order of Merit in the field of sports medicine by the country’s Head of State in 2008.

Zagdsuren was succeeded as MNOC President by Naidan Tüvshinbayar, who became the country’s first Olympic gold medallist at Beijing 2008, when he won the men’s under-100 kilograms judo competition.