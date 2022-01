First Baseball5 World Cup included as part of WBSC calendar for 2022

The inaugural Baseball5 World Cup has been included on the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) calendar of international events for 2022.

Exact dates and a location have not been confirmed - but the staging will be a key milestone for the new discipline.

Baseball5 is being heavily promoted by the WBSC and is designed to appeal to youngsters and other fans across the world.

It takes baseball and softball to previously inaccessible areas as only a rubber ball is needed to play.

This means there is no need to go to a baseball or softball field as any area can in theory be utilised.

No pitcher or bats are needed as hitting is done by hand, with five players per team and five innings per game.

The WBSC introduced Baseball5 in March 2018 and has worked to spread it around the world.

There was a significant boost when it was accepted as a medal sport for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar in Senegal, while more than 3,000 people experienced the discipline at the Tokyo 2020 fan park.

The WBSC said that Mexico had bid to host the first Baseball5 World Cup this year.

Other highlights in the 2022 baseball calendar include the Under-23 World Cup in Taiwan from October 14 to 23.

The 2022 calendar has been confirmed by the World Baseball Softball Confederation ©WBSC

The Under-18 World Cup will be hosted in the United States from September 9 to 18, with Mexico currently bidding for the under-15 event.

Taiwan will also host the Under-12 World Cup which will launch the season from July 29 to August 7.

In softball, the sport will begin its season at the World Games in Birmingham in the US from July 9 to 13.

The winner at the multi-sport event will be crowned as women's softball world champions.

New Zealand will host the Men's Softball World Cup from November 26 to December 4, with an inaugural under-23 edition planned for Argentina from October 22 to 30.

The Under-12 Mixed Softball World Cup will take place in Taiwan from August 10 to 14.

"After the historic year of 2021, which featured baseball and softball's successful Olympic return and the Under-23 Baseball World Cup and Under-18 Women's Softball World Cup, we're looking forward to seeing more of our events return in 2022," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

"It's important to maintain our international calendar as much as possible but equally important is the safety and well-being of our athletes, officials and fans, so we will continue to adapt according to the latest situation regarding the global pandemic."